Man United could include clause that sees Rangnick become permanent boss

Manchester United are edging closer to appointing Ralf Rangnick as their new interim boss after recently reaching an agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow (BBC Sport).

The dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prompted the Red Devils to turn to Rangnick, 61, in order for him to steady the ship until the end of the season where he will then move to a consultancy based role.

However, although initial reports suggested Rangnick will be the manager for just six months, The Sun suggest the Red Devils have not ruled out the possibility of the 61-year-old remaining in charge beyond this season.

It has been noted that the Red Devils could include a clause that would see Rangnick become a permanent boss if that is something he wants further down the line.

The highly-rated German, who is regarded as the true founder of contemporary tactics such as the ‘gegenpress’, remains one of the sport’s most progressive managers.

Securing Rangnick, even if it is on a short-term deal, is largely being viewed as a smart piece of business from Manchester United – even if it was a case of more luck than good judgement.

However, when it comes to the prospect of the German guiding the side beyond the initial six months, fans’ juries will likely remain out until the side’s performances can be assessed properly.

Nevertheless though, with Rangnick set to take charge and with his clear philosophy when it comes to style of play, it is certainly going to be interesting to see how the side performs during the second half of the season.