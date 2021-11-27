Erling Haaland isn’t expected to leave Borussia Dortmund before the summer transfer window, meaning that the soap opera surrounding where he goes next will continue for some months yet.

On Saturday afternoon, after returning from injury, he took just seven minutes to get back on the scoresheet and help send Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga table, even if only temporarily.

It was another demonstration of his innate ability to find the net at any given point, and why all of Europe’s top clubs appear to be interested in his services.

MORE: Liverpool’s injury boost

However, those from the Premier League such as Manchester United and Manchester City appear destined for disappointment.

The player hasn’t yet made a final decision and will almost certainly take his time before doing so.

More Stories / Latest News There’s method in Barcelona’s madness as they track Man United pair ‘We were lacking stability’ – Klopp pinpoints key difference between last season and the current campaign for Liverpool Video: Haaland gets a taste of his own medicine as goal celebration is hilariously mocked by supporter

Though, according to Goal, his preference is to join Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants appear committed to signing Kylian Mbappe so it’s debatable whether they could afford Haaland in the same window.

His hire would almost certainly place Los Blancos back at the pinnacle of European football, however, and that’s surely too tempting for Real to turn down.