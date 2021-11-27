Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulates South American giant for winning league title

South American giant River Plate won the Argentine Primera División this week, beating out second-place Defensa y Justicia, winning their 35th Argentine trophy and ending a seven-year drought.

River Plate’s accomplishments didn’t go unnoticed across the pond as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took time to congratulate Marcelo Gallardo and his squad during his press conference.

“I know that River Plate won the Argentine League. Congratulations to River Plate and Marcelo Gallardo for winning another title. And I know that the Libertadores is like the final of the Champions League in South America,” Guardiola said, whose remarks were relayed by Marca.

Guardiola’s name has always been admired in South America for his body of work. He has also admitted in the past that he would like to coach a national team to participate in the Copa America.

Gallardo is also a name that has rung around Europe. The Argentine tactician has led River Plate to a league title, two Copa Libertadores trophies, one Copa Sudamericana, three Argentine Cups, and three Recopa Sudamericana trophies.

The 45-year-old’s contract expires next month, and all signs point to him heading to Europe. Gallardo was a rumored name connected to the FC Barcelona job, so there will be plenty of big clubs across the pond waiting to hire the Argentine.