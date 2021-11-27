Arsenal’s young sensation, Gabriel Martinelli, made quite the impact at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After coming on as a 64th minuted substitute, he scored with his first touch to ensure the Gunners had a two-goal buffer against a hard-working but ultimately, blunt Newcastle side.

It wasn’t just any old finish either.

MORE: Liverpool’s injury boost

Martinelli had drifted into oceans of space and as the ball dropped to him from a precise Takehiro Tomiyasu pass, he subtly volleyed it over the oncoming Martin Dubravka.

An incredible finish.

MARTINELLI THAT’S FANTASTIC! ? Incredible volleyed finish over Dubravka ? Impact sub! ?? pic.twitter.com/tuxkgGDXh4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 27, 2021

The most delicious touch by Gabriel Martinelli for the goal! ?#ARSNEW #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/sXgi3pOYXz — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 27, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer