Arsenal’s young sensation, Gabriel Martinelli, made quite the impact at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
After coming on as a 64th minuted substitute, he scored with his first touch to ensure the Gunners had a two-goal buffer against a hard-working but ultimately, blunt Newcastle side.
It wasn’t just any old finish either.
Martinelli had drifted into oceans of space and as the ball dropped to him from a precise Takehiro Tomiyasu pass, he subtly volleyed it over the oncoming Martin Dubravka.
An incredible finish.
MARTINELLI THAT’S FANTASTIC! ?
Incredible volleyed finish over Dubravka ?
Impact sub! ?? pic.twitter.com/tuxkgGDXh4
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 27, 2021
The most delicious touch by Gabriel Martinelli for the goal! ?#ARSNEW #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/sXgi3pOYXz
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 27, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer