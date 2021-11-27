Video: Sensational Martinelli finish gives Arsenal some breathing space against Eddie Howe’s battling Newcastle side

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s young sensation, Gabriel Martinelli, made quite the impact at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After coming on as a 64th minuted substitute, he scored with his first touch to ensure the Gunners had a two-goal buffer against a hard-working but ultimately, blunt Newcastle side.

It wasn’t just any old finish either.

Martinelli had drifted into oceans of space and as the ball dropped to him from a precise Takehiro Tomiyasu pass, he subtly volleyed it over the oncoming Martin Dubravka.

An incredible finish.

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer

