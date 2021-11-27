He wasn’t able to be registered until late in the summer transfer window, but the delay didn’t appear to affect Memphis Depay who started well for Barcelona once the season began.

The Dutchman was, apparently, the No.1 choice for previous manager, Ronald Koeman, for one of his striking berths.

Sergio Aguero also arrived, though the Argentinian has only played just over one game for the Catalans so far.

Martin Braithwaite remains injured, as does Ansu Fati, and goals are becoming hard to come by for the Blaugranes at present.

That’s because Depay isn’t taking the chances being presented to him. Two more gilt-edged opportunities came his way against Villarreal on Saturday night, but he missed both.

At a time when Barca really need to be climbing up the table, there has to be a goalscoring outlet par excellence up front, and Memphis clearly isn’t it.

With the winter transfer window approaching, Xavi would be well advised to listen to any offers that may come the La Liga club’s way for his number nine.