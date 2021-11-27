Another masterful performance from Liverpool at Anfield saw the Reds sweep Southampton aside.

The game was over as a contest by half-time, with Diogo Jota having bagged a brace and Thiago Alcantara scoring his second goal in a week.

After half-time, the Saints battled back without ever threatening the scoreline.

Virgil van Dijk scored a volley against his old side, putting the gloss on a great team effort, and the three points takes Liverpool to within a point of Premier League leaders, Chelsea, who face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

With a clean sheet for Alisson Becker, things couldn’t really have gone any better for Jurgen Klopp, save for the fact that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane didn’t get on the score sheet.

Liverpool eased through the gears and were smooth in their transitional play as well as sharp in their passing.

Ahead of the festive fixture list in a few week’s time, the Reds really couldn’t be in better shape.

