Although he’s yet to be appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick has a hell of a job on his hands to steady the ship at Old Trafford.

One of the first things he’ll need to look at is the dead wood in the first-team squad, as well as ridding it of players that clearly don’t want to be there.

According to The Telegraph, there are likely to be more outgoings than incomings, with both Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson seeking moves away.

In both cases, their careers have been stunted through lack of game time, something that also applies to Jesse Lingard.

With all three, there’s unlikely to be a shortage of admirers, but given that the trio are of sufficient quality, it’s a wonder United have let things get to this stage.

Diogo Dalot might be another on the sales list after not being able to displace Aaron Wan-Bissaka from the right-back slot.

Too much change could also cause problems, so striking the right balance will be imperative.