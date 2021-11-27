Report: Real Madrid’s Marcelo could be heading to Brazil sooner than expected

Real Madrid plans to move on from several of their veteran players, and it ushers in younger talent as it puts the players who won those three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies behind them.

One player whose days with Los Blancos are numbered is Marcelo. Various reports suggest the 33-year-old will leave when his contract expires in June. However, it seems as though that departure could come sooner.

According to Marca (via UOL Esporte), Real Madrid wants to clear the veterans on their squad as they want to agree to pre-contracts with Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger, and Paul Pogba.

Marcelo isn’t alone as the Spanish club would like to offload Gareth Bale and Isco as it would free up money as Real Madrid is ready to spend heavy on wages in a couple of weeks, considering the amount the three targets would command.

As for Marcelo, should he agree to a contract termination with the La Liga side, it’s likely he returns to Brazil as Botafogo and Fluminense hope to land the veteran defender.