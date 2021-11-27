If there’s one thing that Barcelona are generally renowned for, it’s their intricate passing carousels and the ability to play on the front foot.

Goals weren’t generally that hard to come by when Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann were in situ, though since Xavi Hernandez has been in the coach’s position, it’s the one area where the Blaugranes have really struggled.

Memphis Depay has been guilty of not taking his chances though he isn’t the only one.

In fact, the Dutchman was the only player to have found the net before a VAR-assisted goal from Frenkie de Jong at Villarreal at Saturday night.

Though it clearly wasn’t for the want of trying, the finishing from their colleagues was wayward to put it politely.

Until de Jong’s opportunistic strike, Barca had taken 34 shots at goal in the games played under Xavi, and only one was on target – Depay’s penalty against Espanyol.

It certainly makes the need for a proven goalscorer in the absence of Sergio Aguero a priority for the club in January.