There could be trouble ahead for Tottenham Hotspur, with sporting director Fabio Paratici being placed under investigation after Juventus’ offices were raided by Italian police.

The move from the authorities centred around transfer dealings at the Bianconeri, and a potential issue concerning suspicious agent payments.

Although The Sun note that Spurs have declined to comment, given that the investigation is looking at multiple transfer dealings, Paratici’s head is firmly on the block along with owner, Andrea Agnelli and vice president, Pavel Nedved.

Some of the 42 deals being looked at are Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United, the swap deal involving Arthur and Miralem Pjanic and Joao Cancelo.

It isn’t the first time Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ have been under investigation. The Calciopoli match fixing scandal, detailed by The Guardian, still sticks in the mind 15 years later.

Time will tell how much or how little Paratici knows about each of the deals being looked at, and whether the knock on effect will harm the north Londoners.