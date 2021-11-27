Video: Van Dijk scores for Liverpool against his old club and turns win over Southampton into a rout

Liverpool FC
It was beginning to look like another of those away days for Southampton at Anfield, with old boy, Virgil van Dijk, volleying home Liverpool’s fourth with half an hour still to play.

Trent Alexander-Arnold took a corner in front of the Kop, and the Saints defence would surely have been expecting a towering header from the centre-back.

Instead, he hung back and waited for the ball to drop to him, making no mistake with a special finish.

