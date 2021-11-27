Although it took until just before the hour mark, Arsenal’s opener against Newcastle was well deserved, and certainly well executed.

The Gunners had been knocking at the door long before Bukayo Saka slammed them ahead, but a hugely encouraging defensive performance for Eddie Howe spoke of a game where they might just have upset the odds.

Saka and Emile Smith Rowe showed in the space of a few passes, however, the difference in quality between the two sides.

Mikel Arteta will surely have been delighted by the sharpness of their movement to engineer the space for the finish.

The Star-Boy strikes again ? Wonderful, quick passing move from Arsenal, lead by Saka and finished by Saka ? Lovely goal ??? pic.twitter.com/sn35n6T16v — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 27, 2021

A wonderful goal by Saka to give Arsenal the lead! #ARSNEW #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/15ICMf3gLQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 27, 2021

