It’s going to take a while before Eddie Howe’s methods start to bear fruit at Newcastle, with the Magpies still winless in the Premier League going into December.

Although there is plenty of the season left to play Newcastle are rooted to the foot of the table, and with such little confidence in their play at times, it’s difficult to see how they’ll get out of the relegation dogfight.

Arsenal fans took great delight in reminding their visitors that they have money and not a lot else, but Howe refuted that idea in his post-match press conference.