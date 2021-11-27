(Video) Manchester United loanee makes a horrible mistake in Copa Libertadores final

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United loanee Flamengo brought Andreas Pereira to help the Brazilian giant continue its dominance in South America and win another Copa Libertadores trophy.

However, the 25-year-old might be the reason that Flamengo loses the final to Palmeiras. In a 1-1 match that’s in extra time, Pereira messed up a routine pass attempt back to goalkeeper Diego Alves.

As a result, Palmeiras forward Deyverson scored and made it 2-1 in extra time as Flamengo could see its hopes of lifting another Libertadores trophy slip away.

More Stories Andreas Pereira Flamengo Palmeiras

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.