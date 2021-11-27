With Manchester United not in their richest vain of form at present, should Ralf Rangnick be appointed as interim manager as expected he has a number of fires to fight immediately.

Not only will he need to ensure that the Red Devils regularly pick up points to bring them back into contention for the Premier League title, but he’ll also need to get to grips with which players can be trusted and which, perhaps, have to be dropped to see them reproduce their best efforts.

Former United striker and now Derby County manager, Wayne Rooney, is in no doubt that Rangnick will turn things around at Old Trafford.