‘We were lacking stability’ – Klopp pinpoints key difference between last season and the current campaign for Liverpool

Liverpool’s comprehensive 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon would surely have delighted Jurgen Klopp.

In all facets of their play, the Reds were far superior to their visitors, and their general all-round play was to be admired.

Diogo Jota’s double, Thiago Alcantara’s second in a week and Virgil van Dijk’s stunner in front of the Kop made it a day to remember.

Compared to last season, the performance levels in the current campaign have been like chalk and cheese, with the German suggesting that a lack of stability in 2020/21 was to blame.