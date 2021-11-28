Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has made it clear he’s ready to think about his future this January as he edges closer to becoming a free agent.

The Frenchman is heading towards the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, so will be free to start negotiating a move abroad for next season from January onwards.

It seems Lacazette is focused on his performances for Arsenal at the moment, but he’s confirmed his agents will be prepared to discuss moves for him this winter and he’s open to the right project.

Lacazette made it clear to any potential transfer suitors, however, that he will only join someone offering an interesting challenge, and that it also hinges on how important a role he would have there.

See below for a clip of his interview with Telefoot, with his quotes also translated by The Athletic.

"Je prendrai ma décision en janvier" au micro de @YassinNfaoui, @LacazetteAlex revient dimanche dans Téléfoot sur la suite qu'il veut donner à sa carrière. ? pic.twitter.com/1z18iRILvh — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) November 26, 2021

Some Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed that it seems very clear by now that a new contract is not on the cards for Lacazette.

The former Lyon man may not be a world class performer for Arsenal, but he’s played an important role as a squad player in recent times, with his experience and work rate making him a useful option in some games.

One imagines there’ll still be a few big clubs who’d be tempted to sign a player of Lacazette’s quality on a free next summer.