Former West Ham star, Carlton Cole, was forced into an embarrassing apology on Sunday afternoon after comparing a potential big loss for the Hammers up at Manchester City as a Holocaust.

Coming on the first day of the Jewish festival Hanukkah makes the comments even more insensitive from someone who should know better.

Unfortunately, we’re starting to see the true character of ex-players, pundits and others more and more now, and the opinions of some are clearly quite unsavoury.

Only recently, Joey Barton compared a performance from his Bristol Rovers side to the Holocaust too.

One has to question if the media organisations employing these so-called pundits have done their due diligence ahead of any appearances.

Such language will be incredibly damaging to the broadcaster, in this case BBC Radio Five Live.

“You’ve got to give Man City some respect otherwise you’re going to get picked off,” Cole said on the station, cited by BBC Sport.

“Otherwise it will be a Holocaust and you don’t want that.”

Realising the issue that had quickly arisen, the station aired his apology as soon as practicable.

“I’d like to apologise to the listeners for a totally unacceptable phrase that I used earlier,” Cole noted.

“I’m sorry if I’ve offended anybody, really and truly. Sorry.”

Despite the apology it’s unlikely the Beeb will be asking for his opinion again anytime soon.