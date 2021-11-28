‘Look at that bench’ – These Chelsea fans are delighted with the strength in depth against Man United

One of the classic Premier League fixtures takes place on Sunday afternoon, with Manchester United travelling to the capital to take on top-flight pacesetters, Chelsea.

It’s likely to be a big ask for Michael Carrick’s side to get anything from the match, given the difference in current form which both teams are in at present.

The Blues have only conceded four goals all season, whilst United’s 21 is one more than they’ve scored, giving them a negative goal difference at this point.

The visitors will need to start picking up points soon, but maybe Ralf Rangnick is the person to do just that.

All of United’s big names will need to perform at their very best to come away with as much as a point from Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel, by contrast, not only can rely on a strong starting XI, but a sensational bench to draw from should the need arise.

It’s no wonder that these Chelsea fans can’t see anything but a home win from Sunday afternoon’s fixture.

