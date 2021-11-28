One of the classic Premier League fixtures takes place on Sunday afternoon, with Manchester United travelling to the capital to take on top-flight pacesetters, Chelsea.

It’s likely to be a big ask for Michael Carrick’s side to get anything from the match, given the difference in current form which both teams are in at present.

The Blues have only conceded four goals all season, whilst United’s 21 is one more than they’ve scored, giving them a negative goal difference at this point.

The visitors will need to start picking up points soon, but maybe Ralf Rangnick is the person to do just that.

MORE: Sturridge refuses to play

All of United’s big names will need to perform at their very best to come away with as much as a point from Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel, by contrast, not only can rely on a strong starting XI, but a sensational bench to draw from should the need arise.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Able to attract whatever player he wants’ – Agbonlahor says Villa could buy anyone thanks to Gerrard Video: Vardy at the double as Leicester pull clear of Watford before half-time Video: Gundogan pokes Man City ahead at snow-covered Etihad Stadium

It’s no wonder that these Chelsea fans can’t see anything but a home win from Sunday afternoon’s fixture.

Hudson Odoi season. God knows how happy I am for him???. But look at that Bench!!! Love this team — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 28, 2021

Good line up.

Now, let’s feast!! — Toochukwu (@seed_michael) November 28, 2021

RLC ??? — Mohamed Diaw (@DiawMohamed5) November 28, 2021

Atleast there is a good bench — Abdoool (@AbdulmMgoni) November 28, 2021