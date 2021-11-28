‘Not a good performance at all’ – These Chelsea fans are disgusted by the 1-1 draw against Man United

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Chelsea fans would’ve been forgiven for thinking that the Blues would storm to another easy win.

The Red Devils have endured a terrible time of it of late, and with Chelsea in such a rich vain of form and at a packed Stamford Bridge in full voice, the chance was there for Thomas Tuchel’s side to extend their lead at the top.

Despite dominating the match for long periods the hosts went behind to a Jadon Sancho strike, following a terrible error from Jorginho.

A wild Aaron Wan-Bissaka challenge on Thiago Silva saw Jorginho redeem himself from the penalty spot to seal a share of the spoils.

MORE: Sturridge refuses to play

Chelsea could’ve gone on to claim all three points, but their strikers were wayward in front of goal.

It’s clear that the home fans were none too happy with the performance, venting their ire on social media after the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gary Neville’s hilarious reaction to Carragher and Keane spat after Man United draw
Manchester United defender effectively confirms appointment of a new manager
Video: ‘It’s not the manager’ – Dean Saunders refuses to blame Rafa Benitez for Everton’s woeful form

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Jadon Sancho Jorginho sancho Thiago Silva Thomas Tuchel

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.