Chelsea reportedly face surprise interest in star player Mason Mount from Premier League rivals Manchester City and European giants Bayern Munich.

The England international is being linked with these teams in a report from German outlet TZ, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

One imagines Chelsea will do everything it takes to keep hold of a key player like Mount, who has shone and become a real fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge since rising from the club’s academy into the first-team.

City certainly look like a good fit for a player like Mount, and he’d surely also give a good account of himself at a club like Bayern.

Still, one imagines Mount has little reason to want to leave Chelsea right now, with the 22-year-old winning the Champions League with the Blues last season.

Mount and Chelsea are also emerging as favourites for this season’s Premier League title, so there’s not much else Mount could hope for in terms of success anywhere else.