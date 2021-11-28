Juventus star Federico Chiesa has reportedly been spotted following the Chelsea FC club account and several Blues players on social media.

The Italy international has shone in Serie A and has recently been strongly linked with a possible move to Stamford Bridge, along with his Juve team-mate Matthijs de Ligt.

Chiesa could be a fine fit in Thomas Tuchel’s side, with an upgrade perhaps needed on the unconvincing Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea could be in luck as it seems Chiesa is a keen follower of the west London giants, according to the Daily Star.

Their report notes that Chiesa seems to have recently started following Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Kai Havertz, and N’Golo Kante, as well as the official Chelsea account.

This could be a strong hint from Chiesa that he really has his heart set on becoming the latest member of Tuchel’s revolution at Chelsea.

The German tactician has done terrific work at CFC and one imagines he could achieve even more with a classy attacking talent like Chiesa coming in.