Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly changed his mind about a potential transfer to Newcastle United.

The Brazil international has endured a difficult spell at the Nou Camp since joining from Liverpool a few years ago, but recent transfer gossip suggested he was prepared to stay and fight for his place under new manager Xavi.

Now, however, a report from El Nacional claims that Coutinho has decided he’s not happy with Xavi’s plans for him at all, and he’d be ready to consider moving to Newcastle after all.

It seems Xavi is unlikely to give Coutinho more of a key role at Barcelona, so the former Liverpool man could be better off trying to revive his career in the Premier League.

Newcastle are known admirers of the 29-year-old and will no doubt be keen to land a big-name signing like this following their recent Saudi takeover.

Coutinho might not be at the top of his game, but a player of his natural ability could surely still have a big impact at St James’ Park.