Everton fans have to go back to Sept 25 and their game against Norwich City to find the last time that the Toffees managed to win a game of football.

Rafael Benitez’s side haven’t even scored in their last three matches, with the loss against Brentford on Sunday keeping the Merseyside outfit way down in 14th position in the Premier League after what was a bright start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Dean Saunders refused to blame the Spaniard for Everton’s ills.