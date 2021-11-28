Arsenal are reportedly one of the main suitors for Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski as he looks increasingly likely to seal a transfer away from his current club.

The highly-rated young Sweden international hasn’t really lived up to expectations during his time with Juventus, and that means the transfer rumours involving the player have changed in recent times.

According to Calciomercato, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain had been among his long list of big-name suitors in the recent past, but they all seem to have cooled their interest now.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal and Tottenham are now the main teams who could take Kulusevski off Juventus’ hands, with the Gunners perhaps the more likely option out of those two.

The report states that Kulusevski could be an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s side right now, and it does seem like they’d benefit from another quality attacking player.

Nicolas Pepe’s form has been a real concern and one imagines he won’t last much longer at the Emirates Stadium unless he suddenly improves a great deal, so it might be worth trying Kulusevski as a replacement.

The 21-year-old still has time to turn his career around, and one imagines the likes of Man Utd could still benefit from considering a move for him.

The Red Devils are having a poor season and would surely benefit from replacing out-of-favour duo Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, while Jadon Sancho has also been slow to get going at Old Trafford.

Kulusevski might be a bit of a gamble, but he could end up giving United something a bit different in attack if they decided to go back in for him.