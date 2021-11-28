Chelsea & Man United continuing to pursue ambitious transfer as agent open to bidding war

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly both remaining attentive to the Erling Haaland transfer situation despite Real Madrid looking in a strong position to win the race for the Borussia Dortmund striker’s signature.

The Norway international is one of the finest talents in world football and there’s bound to be a major bidding war for him in the near future after his stunning record of 71 goals in his last 70 games for his club in all competitions.

According to Don Balon, his agent Mino Raiola is still keen to hear any potential offers, with Man Utd and Chelsea named as clubs being keen on a deal for Haaland.

The report adds that Haaland’s preference seems to be to join Real Madrid, though he won’t make a final decision on that until the end of the season, perhaps offering hope to his Premier League suitors.

Chelsea spent big on signing Romelu Lukaku in the summer, but it’s fair to say the Belgium international has not quite followed on from that strong start he made, though injuries haven’t helped.

There may still be room for a special talent like Haaland, however, especially as there may well be doubts over Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and other out-of-form attacking players at Stamford Bridge.

United, meanwhile, would surely see Haaland as a dream long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 37 later this season.

Haaland could be a game-changer for MUFC if he does join, with the club looking in need of a statement signing like this to get them back to where they want to be.