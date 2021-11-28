Patrice Evra posts “congratulations” message as he claims to know this year’s Ballon d’Or winner

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has seemingly revealed the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Posting on Instagram, the Frenchman congratulated Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi for winning the prestigious award, even though the official announcement has not yet been made.

It’s not clear if Evra is just posting this as a prediction, or if he’s seen some information on how votes have been cast that point him towards Messi beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski to the prize.

See below for Evra’s social media post as he seems to be claiming PSG front-man Messi has already been decided as the winner…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra)

Messi is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of his generation, and many would still argue he’s ahead of the other best players in the world right now.

At the same time, this hasn’t really been the best year by Messi’s high standards, so there is a stronger case than usual for someone else being more deserving of the award.

Time will tell if this really is how this year’s Ballon d’Or has gone.