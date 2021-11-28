Video: Gundogan pokes Man City ahead at snow-covered Etihad Stadium

Manchester City
Posted by

The snow continued to fall at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but despite the freezing conditions in Manchester, the game against West Ham still went ahead.

Pep Guardiola’s City side were on top for the majority of the opening exchanges, and they made their possession count with the first goal of the match.

It was a scrappy finish in the end, but that’s unlikely to bother the manager as the hosts go hunting for three important points.

MORE: Sturridge refuses to play

Ilkay Gundogan was on hand to tap home in a heavily congested area.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and DAZN

More Stories Ilkay Gundogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.