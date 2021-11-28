The snow continued to fall at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but despite the freezing conditions in Manchester, the game against West Ham still went ahead.

Pep Guardiola’s City side were on top for the majority of the opening exchanges, and they made their possession count with the first goal of the match.

It was a scrappy finish in the end, but that’s unlikely to bother the manager as the hosts go hunting for three important points.

MORE: Sturridge refuses to play

Ilkay Gundogan was on hand to tap home in a heavily congested area.

Gundogan abre o placar para o City mr whippy pic.twitter.com/nNxO0o1BYl — Mahrez Deprê (@MahrezDepre_) November 28, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan at the right place at the right time for @ManCityUS ? pic.twitter.com/mPB1XVEJx4 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 28, 2021

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and DAZN