Transfer connection gives Man United another very good reason to hire Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United are reportedly confident that the presence of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford could give them a boost in the transfer race for Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund goal machine is likely to be one of the most sought-after talents in world football in next summer’s transfer window, and he was signed by Rangnick for Red Bull Salzburg in the past.

According to the Daily Mirror, this could therefore give Man Utd another very good reason to hire Rangnick, who looks set to come in as interim manager initially, before then taking on an executive role.

The Red Devils will surely be tempted to hire Rangnick for connections to a player like Haaland, who could transform the club’s fortunes if he were to join them over other suitors like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as also mentioned by the Mirror.

Haaland has a stunning record of 71 goals in 70 games since joining Dortmund, showing that he’s sure to be one of the world’s elite players for many years to come.

The Norway international is still only 21 years of age and there seems no limit as to how far he can go in the next few years.

It would be great for Premier League football if Haaland spent his peak years in England, so MUFC fans will be eagerly hoping the Rangnick connection can see them beat their rivals to this ambitious signing.