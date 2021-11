There was a bit of mystery before the start of the Man City v West Ham game concerning the absence of John Stones from the host’s line-up.

Alongside Ruben Dias, Stones had formed a great partnership of late so Pep Guardiola was asked in his post-match press conference why Aymeric Laporte had been preferred.

The Catalan gave a simple explanation of needing a left-footed centre-back and the fact that Stones hadn’t been too well over the last couple of days.