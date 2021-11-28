Video: Jorginho goes from zero to hero with penalty equaliser for Chelsea against Man United

After going behind to a shock Jadon Sancho opener courtesy of Jorginho’s horrendous mistake, Chelsea were back on level terms thanks to the same player.

Michael Carrick is hardly likely to be enthused by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s wild challenge on Thiago Silva, particularly as it led to referee, Anthony Taylor, pointing straight to the spot, despite the vehement protests from the visitors.

David de Gea has done well in terms of saving penalties recently, however, he was given no chance by Jorginho who found the net with ease.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports, beIN Sports and DAZN

