Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed the club’s players as not being good enough in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

The Norwegian tactician was struggling to get Man Utd out of their recent slump, and Keane believes it was ultimately probably the right time to make a change.

The pundit hit out at the players, however, pointing out that it’s so often the manager who gets in trouble for their poor performances.

Speaking in the video clip below, Keane also suggested he wasn’t keen on the idea of an interim manager, amid reports from Sky Sports and others stating that Ralf Rangnick was set for that role…

? "The players are nowhere near good enough for Man United." Roy Keane feels the players hold a lot of responsibility for the poor form that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking pic.twitter.com/75bwgbn2Fp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

In fairness, that’s not a specific dig at Rangnick, but clearly Keane doesn’t seem too optimistic about the rest of the season for his old club, whoever’s in charge.