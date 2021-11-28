Despite squandering a lead that they’d gained against the run of play, Manchester United’s players should still feel proud of their performance.

Languishing down in 10th place and on a run of incredibly poor form in the Premier League, a fixture against table-topping Chelsea will surely have filled them with dread.

However, up until a rash challenge from Aaron Wan Bissaka on Thiago Silva which allowed Jorginho to make up for his earlier error from the spot, the Red Devils were more than a match for the hosts.

There was certainly enough in their play to give United’s fans something to be hopeful for, once Ralf Rangnick gets into the players.

With one or two exceptions, the core of the side will likely stay the same under the new interim manager.

? The points are shared at Stamford Bridge.#MUFC | #CHEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2021

Whether the shape and formation changes will only be seen once Rangnick has had a chance to oversee a handful of training sessions.

In the meantime, these Man United fans were happy with a point against the leaders.

A hard earned point… Let the new era begin — ??????? – ?e ?he ?hange ?ou ?ish ?? ?ee!? (@D0ntGetItTwiStd) November 28, 2021

Well done guys. Had it been Ole, we would’ve conceded 4 by now. ? — Eturu.™® (@oheek1) November 28, 2021

I agree, its a different team out there. Just need some more discipline and get their heads on straight. — Menso Mustedanagic (@MensoMus) November 28, 2021

Very good performance from the team, solid at the back, dangerous on the break. This result is something Ralf Rangnick can build on, beginning on Thursday against Arsenal. Some pride restored after the Watford game, well done lads ??? #CheMun #Ggmu #Mufc #Epl ??? pic.twitter.com/HEoeQRNDjG — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) November 28, 2021