Manchester United players are reportedly ready for the changes Ralf Rangnick would bring as interim manager.

According to the Independent, sources close to the Red Devils state that some players are ready to undergo a different kind of coaching and could embrace a more ‘modern’ approach.

Rangnick has become highly regarded in the game and is thought to have been a big influence on the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact the German tactician could have at Man Utd, but it certainly looks to have the potential to be a big change from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United fans can surely be excited about what lies ahead once Rangnick’s arrival is confirmed, with his arrival sure to improve the mood of the squad, and really change the style of football at Old Trafford.

MUFC supporters will have to wait a bit longer, however, as Michael Carrick will remain in the dugout for the game against Chelsea later today.