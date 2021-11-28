Manchester United defender Eric Bailly reportedly confronted former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his continuing selection of Harry Maguire even when there were doubts over his fitness.

The England international was rushed back into Solskjaer’s XI for the 4-2 defeat away to Leicester City, and his poor performance certainly showed it was a rash call by the Norwegian tactician.

According to the Times, Bailly was not at all happy about this, and raised the issue during a clear-the-air meeting between Solskjaer and his players after the defeat at the King Power Stadium.

The Ivory Coast international openly called Solskjaer out for favouritism due to picking Maguire ahead of him even though he clearly wasn’t ready to play.

The report provides other insights into the end of Solskjaer’s reign that sound pretty damning.

It’s claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was unimpressed with some of Solskjaer’s team talks, particularly after the 2-1 defeat at Young Boys.

Other reports had also claimed that the Portugal international was shocked at how much standards had dropped since his first spell at Old Trafford.