Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has effectively confirmed the news that there will be a new manager at Manchester United.

Speaking in a post-match interview after United’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea, Bailly effectively confirmed the rumours that Ralf Ragnick will be appointed as interim manager.

The Ivory Coast international told RMCsport: “We have been told in the dressing room about the arrival of the new manager.”

It comes after reports emerged late last week that Ralf Rangnick had agreed to become the interim manager of United with a view to taking on a consultancy role after the interim period was over.

Rangnick is widely cited as one of the great philosophers of modern football, with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel both students of Rangnick’s teachings, with Klopp in particular using them to great effect with his infamous gegenpressing at Liverpool.

The 63-year-old’s career has seen him enjoy success as both a manager and a figure behind the scenes. Rangnick was the manager of the Schalke team who made it all the way to the 2011 Champions League semi-final, losing that tie to Manchester United, a team that is arguably United’s last truly great squad.

One thing is for sure though, for Rangnick to be successful in implementing his style, he will need to get the team organised, which to Michael Carrick’s credit, they have looked in the last two games.

But following Carrick’s two games in charge it begs the question why this was not happening under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After all the coaching staff behing the scenes are the same as those at the helm as of today.

Whether that will change under Rangnick remains to be seen though.