Arsenal transfer target Nabil Fekir could reportedly be edging closer to agreeing a new contract with current club Real Betis.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of Fekir, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a bigger club after long looking a promising talent.

It seems, however, that the Frenchman is now happy to remain where he is, which surely means an end to Arsenal’s hopes of signing him in the near future.

Fekir could undoubtedly have been a useful option for Arsenal at the moment, however, with players like Nicolas Pepe not really living up to expectations.

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Fekir in the past, but perhaps a move to English football just isn’t meant to be for the 28-year-old.

Arsenal will likely be turning their attention elsewhere this January, with Mikel Arteta surely set to get more to spend on improving his team’s slightly unconvincing attack.

There’s been talk of Pepe leaving the Emirates Stadium, and a replacement would surely be needed.