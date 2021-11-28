In the wake of the surprising 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Manchester United, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher were in the Sky Sports studios to analyse the game.

Their discussion descended into a farcical argument as one and then the other took pot-shots, comically raising their voices to a high-pitched screech as they did so.

Sky colleague, Gary Neville, hilariously took to Twitter to troll the pair of ex-pros, laughing heartily as he watched the action unfold.