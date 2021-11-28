With a win against West Ham in their Sunday afternoon kick-off, Manchester City have the chance to draw level, perhaps only temporarily, with Chelsea, at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s side could do with the boost that three points will provide, though as the Hammers proved in their last meeting at the London Stadium, they’ll be no pushovers.

In a rich vain of form of their own, David Moyes’ side aren’t likely to sit back and will provide a stern test for the Citizens’ defence.

A back four that Guardiola has been tinkering with once again.

Aymeric Laporte starts in place of John Stones, breaking up a successful centre-back partnership with Ruben Dias.

Suffice to say that the move hasn’t gone down well with fans of the club, who are again accusing their manager of meddling.

If he’s upset the equilibrium, it could prove disastrous for the home side.

Typical Pep — Vinnie (@Vinnie8198) November 28, 2021

Hope the sharp Larporte turns up today..if not then we in trouble with Antonio.We only have McAtee and Palmer on the bench for attacking changes,massive opportunity for them if they can get gametime. — Cityzennn (@thecityzensfc) November 28, 2021

Why has Stones been benched again? What more does he have to do to start continuous games? — ?? (@abzMCFC_) November 28, 2021

Petition to start Stones every game — Ruben Dias is your father (@CaptainRuben3) November 28, 2021