Manchester United are not a very Ralf Rangnick-like team at the moment, the stats suggest.

An intriguing report from The Athletic shows just how big a job Rangnick would have on his hands upon taking over at Old Trafford, with the current crop of players seemingly not at all used to the kind of demanding style of the highly-regarded German tactician.

See below for The Athletic’s graphic, which illustrates just how far behind Man Utd are at the moment in terms of doing the things Rangnick tends to expect from his teams, though could there also be a hint of optimism in the data?

Right up there in the top three slots are Liverpool and Chelsea, managed by Rangnick-influenced Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, respectively.

Both these teams have been among the best in Europe in recent times, and are battling it out for the Premier League title this season.

Obviously there’s no guarantee Rangnick could quickly get United playing like those two, but that’s very much what the club should be aiming for, and if he can make it work it could majorly change the team’s fortunes.