It was a very stern looking Roy Keane answering questions about his suitability for the Manchester United manager’s job on Sunday afternoon.

Keane is known for playing the grumpy old man character in a group of pundits with differing roles, and he was crystal clear when Sky Sports host, David Jones, mentioned him, hypothetically, as a potential candidate for the interim position.

Even hearing that a large number of Red Devils fans would like to see him at the wheel didn’t sway him from the belief that the club would never offer him the role.

