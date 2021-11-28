On Monday evening, the Ballon d’Or for 2021 will be awarded, and all of the usual suspects are likely to be in with a shout of the gong.
Were Lionel Messi to win, it would be a record-breaking seventh for the Argentinian.
Despite being a direct opponent of his for many years, and never voting for him in the past, Mundo Deportivo note that Sergio Ramos would like to see his current Paris Saint-Germain team-mate receive the prestigious award one more time.
One that will surely sting Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos was asked about Leo Messi and the Ballon D’Or tomorrow.
Is Messi favourite?
Ramos: “Yes, obviously I will always defend those on my team. I wish him all the luck in the world”.
