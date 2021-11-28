On Monday evening, the Ballon d’Or for 2021 will be awarded, and all of the usual suspects are likely to be in with a shout of the gong.

Were Lionel Messi to win, it would be a record-breaking seventh for the Argentinian.

Despite being a direct opponent of his for many years, and never voting for him in the past, Mundo Deportivo note that Sergio Ramos would like to see his current Paris Saint-Germain team-mate receive the prestigious award one more time.