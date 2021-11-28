Manchester United have gone into their visit at Chelsea with a number of new things, a new manager among them.

Michael Carrick is taking charge of his first Premier League game since taking over as interim manager following the 4-1 loss to Watford that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relieved of his duties.

Carrick has been extremely bold with his lineup, dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench in favour of a more mobile and hard working front line that sees Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho leading the line with Bruno Fernandes playing as a false nine.

United have been on the back foot for the whole game, with Chelsea the current league leaders expectedly dominating proceedings.

However, United have struggled to generate anything going forward and have therefore only created an expected goals rating of 0.02, while Chelsea have created a value of 0.98.

The Blues main chances have come through Callum Hudson-Odoi, whose shot forced a good save from David De Gea who managed to get a foot on the ball to put it wide and Antonio Rudiger who rattled the crossbar with one of his trademark long-distance piledrivers.

The second half is now underway at Stamford Bridge, with both teams in need of a win to either get back into the top four race or to re-establish their three point gap at the top of the table.