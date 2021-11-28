Match of the Day accidentally refer to Steven Gerrard as ‘Liverpool manager’

Match of the Day have accidentally referred to Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard as the ‘Liverpool manager’ on their show.

Take a look at the screen grab below that one eagle-eyed fan noticed as Gerrard spoke following his Aston Villa side’s win over Crystal Palace yesterday.

Match of the day last night… little bit early for this we think ? pic.twitter.com/SEQKCIdHWX — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 28, 2021

Stevie G is undoubtedly a Liverpool legend from his playing days with the club, and there are plenty of people who think he’ll be a candidate for the job at Anfield one day.

It’s very early days though, so MOTD clearly got ahead of themselves with this!