You just can’t keep a good striker down, and two quick-fire goals from Jamie Vardy took Leicester 3-1 ahead of Watford before half-time.

The first to put the Foxes back in front after the Hornets had equalised from the penalty spot, was a typical Vardy finish, whilst the second was a clever back header from a corner.

MORE: Sturridge refuses to play

With one more goal in this game, he will break Ian Wright’s record for the most Premier League goals scored after the age of 30.

JAMIE VARDY WHAT A GOAL! ? pic.twitter.com/slBykbNgvu — Matthew Martin (@MattBlak91) November 28, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and Optus Sport