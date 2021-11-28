Video: Vardy at the double as Leicester pull clear of Watford before half-time

Leicester City FC
You just can’t keep a good striker down, and two quick-fire goals from Jamie Vardy took Leicester 3-1 ahead of Watford before half-time.

The first to put the Foxes back in front after the Hornets had equalised from the penalty spot, was a typical Vardy finish, whilst the second was a clever back header from a corner.

With one more goal in this game, he will break Ian Wright’s record for the most Premier League goals scored after the age of 30.

