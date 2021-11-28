Fernandinho has doubled Manchester City’s lead against West Ham United to give his side the two-goal cushion they needed late on.

The Brazilian, who came on for Raheem Sterling just a few minutes before, slotted the ball into the bottom left corner following a neat cut back from Ilkay Gundogan, who also scored City’s first of the afternoon.

City’s second of the afternoon allowed them to get over the line against an in-form West Ham and close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just goal difference.

You can see the goal below.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport

However, Chelsea are in action against Manchester United in Sunday’s late kick off, so Chelsea could regain their three-point cushion that they had at the start of the weekend.

Meanwhile, West Ham remain fourth, level on points with Arsenal.