(Video) Fernandinho puts game to bed with late goal to double Man City’s lead against West Ham

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

Fernandinho has doubled Manchester City’s lead against West Ham United to give his side the two-goal cushion they needed late on.

The Brazilian, who came on for Raheem Sterling just a few minutes before, slotted the ball into the bottom left corner following a neat cut back from Ilkay Gundogan, who also scored City’s first of the afternoon.

City’s second of the afternoon allowed them to get over the line against an in-form West Ham and close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just goal difference.

You can see the goal below.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport

More Stories / Latest News
“Good joke, now post the real lineup” – These Manchester United fans react to Michael Carrick’s bold first Premier League starting xi
‘Look at that bench’ – These Chelsea fans are delighted with the strength in depth against Man United
Video: ‘Able to attract whatever player he wants’ – Agbonlahor says Villa could buy anyone thanks to Gerrard

However, Chelsea are in action against Manchester United in Sunday’s late kick off, so Chelsea could regain their three-point cushion that they had at the start of the weekend.

Meanwhile, West Ham remain fourth, level on points with Arsenal.

More Stories Fernandinho Ilkay Gundogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.