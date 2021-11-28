Fernandinho has doubled Manchester City’s lead against West Ham United to give his side the two-goal cushion they needed late on.
The Brazilian, who came on for Raheem Sterling just a few minutes before, slotted the ball into the bottom left corner following a neat cut back from Ilkay Gundogan, who also scored City’s first of the afternoon.
City’s second of the afternoon allowed them to get over the line against an in-form West Ham and close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just goal difference.
You can see the goal below.
GOAL! Fernandinho
Manchester City [2] – 0 West Ham
Fernandinho makes it 2-0 to Manchester City#MCIWHU | #MCFC | #ManCity | #PL | #PremierLeague
pic.twitter.com/qLdnxQVRPx
— Ronard Addo? (@ronard_addo) November 28, 2021
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport
However, Chelsea are in action against Manchester United in Sunday’s late kick off, so Chelsea could regain their three-point cushion that they had at the start of the weekend.
Meanwhile, West Ham remain fourth, level on points with Arsenal.