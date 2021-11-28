Video: ‘Freshness to the team’ – Michael Carrick explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s substitute role for Man United

It was a big call from Michael Carrick to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United’s visit to Chelsea on Sunday, but the caretaker manager attempted to explain his reasoning for doing so in his post-match press conference.

Aside from noting that the team needed more security in the middle of the pitch to stop the Blues from taking charge, Carrick suggested the United starting XI needed freshening up.

Questions turned to the impending and expected appointment of Ralf Rangnick, but Carrick was keeping his cards close to his chest, telling journalists that he was unable to provide any further information on the subject.

