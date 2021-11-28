Video: Horrendous defending from Watford gifts James Maddison the opener for Leicester

Claudio Ranieri isn’t likely to be too happy by what he saw from his Watford defence on his return to the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Hornets were holding their own against Leicester, and a hopeful ball forward from the hosts posed no danger whatsoever until the covering defender decided to duck under the ball.

The Foxes’ James Maddison gleefully accepted the gift, firing home with a low and hard strike to open the scoring.

GOAL! James Maddison

Leicester City [1] – 0 Watford Watford fail to deal with Jonny Evans' long free-kick and James Maddison is there to finish#LEIWAT | #LeicesterCity | #LCFC | #PL | #PremierLeague

pic.twitter.com/ylJSWbAxav — Ronard Addo? (@ronard_addo) November 28, 2021

James Maddison punishes some sleepy defending ? pic.twitter.com/M8HZELiLZH — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports and DAZN