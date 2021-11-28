After Burnley’s Premier League match against Tottenham had been called off earlier on Sunday, West Ham’s trip to Man City was in danger of falling foul of the snowy conditions in Manchester.

By half-time in the match at the Etihad Stadium, ground staff needed to work hard to clear the pitch in order for the second half to take place.

Fortunately for the hosts, the fixture was fulfilled and a 2-1 win resulted, but in his post-match press conference, Hammers manager David Moyes, whilst acknowledging the difficulties, accepted that he was happy the game was played.