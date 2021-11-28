Manchester United upset the form book at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

After keeping Chelsea scoreless in the first-half, the Red Devils took advantage of an incredible error of judgment from Jorginho.

The only player back for the hosts, Jorginho failed to control a lofted ball out of United’s defence, and Jadon Sancho pounced.

With no one to challenge him, Sancho simply rolled the ball into the net.

? “Jadon Sancho scores on the ultimate counter-attack!” It has come out of nowhere, but #MUFC have capitalised on a woeful Jorginho error to lead #CFC 1-0. ? Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League

? #CHEMUN blog ? https://t.co/SOfsJV2eSS pic.twitter.com/Vr53ATuADT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 28, 2021

DISASTER FOR JORGINHO ? SANCHO SCORES FOR UNITED ? pic.twitter.com/LfGWMrnlwe — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 28, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports, Canal+ and DAZN