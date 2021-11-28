Manchester United upset the form book at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
After keeping Chelsea scoreless in the first-half, the Red Devils took advantage of an incredible error of judgment from Jorginho.
The only player back for the hosts, Jorginho failed to control a lofted ball out of United’s defence, and Jadon Sancho pounced.
With no one to challenge him, Sancho simply rolled the ball into the net.
