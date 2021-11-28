Video: Incredible Jorginho error sees Sancho give Man United shock lead at Chelsea

Manchester United upset the form book at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

After keeping Chelsea scoreless in the first-half, the Red Devils took advantage of an incredible error of judgment from Jorginho.

The only player back for the hosts, Jorginho failed to control a lofted ball out of United’s defence, and Jadon Sancho pounced.

With no one to challenge him, Sancho simply rolled the ball into the net.

